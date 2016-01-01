Dr. Barbara Guillette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guillette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Guillette, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Guillette, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Locations
Ent. and Allergy Inc.3520 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 435-5644
ENT & Allergy900 Warren Ave Ste 303, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-5644
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barbara Guillette, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guillette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guillette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guillette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guillette has seen patients for Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guillette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guillette speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Guillette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guillette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guillette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guillette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.