Overview

Dr. Barbara Guillette, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Guillette works at Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Inc in Warwick, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.