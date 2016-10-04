Overview

Dr. Barbara Griffith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Griffith works at Wakefield Medical Professional in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.