Dr. Barbara Gredysa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Gredysa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Southampton, NY. They completed their residency with Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Locations
Peconic Endocrinology, PC234 Hampton Rd, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 353-3481Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Peconic Endocrinology, PC31 Main Rd, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 740-9273Monday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Very prompt and thoughtful. Asked great questions. Also excellent listening to your reply. A very intelligent and caring individual.
About Dr. Barbara Gredysa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
