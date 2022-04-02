See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Southampton, NY
Dr. Barbara Gredysa, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Gredysa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Southampton, NY. They completed their residency with Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine

Dr. Gredysa works at Peconic Surgical Group in Southampton, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peconic Endocrinology, PC
    234 Hampton Rd, Southampton, NY 11968 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 353-3481
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Peconic Endocrinology, PC
    31 Main Rd, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 740-9273
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Peconic Bay Medical Center
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 02, 2022
    Very prompt and thoughtful. Asked great questions. Also excellent listening to your reply. A very intelligent and caring individual.
    About Dr. Barbara Gredysa, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1457678500
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Gredysa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gredysa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gredysa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gredysa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gredysa has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gredysa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gredysa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gredysa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gredysa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gredysa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

