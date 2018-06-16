Dr. Barbara Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Goldstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denver, CO.
Locations
National Jewish Health1400 Jackson St, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 388-4461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Denver Arthritis Clinic - Denver7111 E Lowry Blvd Ste 200, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 394-2828
Denver Arthritis Clinic200 Spruce St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 394-2828
Lone Tree9695 S Yosemite St Ste 120, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 394-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Denver Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldstein is an amazing MD. Big brain. Personable. Just a really good Doctor.
About Dr. Barbara Goldstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.