Overview

Dr. Barbara Goldstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Goldstein works at Dermatology Consultants of South Florida in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.