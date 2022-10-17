Dr. Barbara Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Goldstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
-
1
Coral Springs Office3000 N University Dr Ste K, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 752-2630
-
2
Dermatology Consultants of South Florida7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 116, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 742-0306
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Goldstein for over a decade. She is caring and thorough. If she doesn't know how to resolve your issue, she will consult with others to get it resolved. She is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Barbara Goldstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.