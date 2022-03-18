See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Barbara Goff, MD

Oncology
4.5 (12)
Overview

Dr. Barbara Goff, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Goff works at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seattle Cancer Care Alliance
    825 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 288-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2022
    Dr Goff is a true professional and expert in her field. She saved my life and I am forever grateful
    Tami Moore — Mar 18, 2022
    About Dr. Barbara Goff, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467538264
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goff works at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Goff’s profile.

    Dr. Goff has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

