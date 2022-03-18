Dr. Goff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Goff, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Goff, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Goff works at
Locations
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance825 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 288-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goff is a true professional and expert in her field. She saved my life and I am forever grateful
About Dr. Barbara Goff, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
