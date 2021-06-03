Overview

Dr. Barbara Galko, MD is a Pulmonologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Galko works at Saddleback Pulmonary Associates and Saddleback Sleep Center in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.