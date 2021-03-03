Dr. Barbara Frazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Frazier, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Frazier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates of Northwest Alabama PC2407 Helton Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 718-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frazier is accommodating of her time and expertise, always finding the most efficient source for medication and her staff is on point with return calls and prescription call-ins.
About Dr. Barbara Frazier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
