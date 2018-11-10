Overview

Dr. Barbara Fontane, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Fontane works at Mind Dynamics Center for psychotherapy & Coaching in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.