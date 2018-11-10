Dr. Barbara Fontane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Fontane, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Fontane, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Fontane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mind Dynamics34 S Broadway Ste 607, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 993-6333
-
2
Mind Dynamics Center for psychotherapy & Coaching200 E 33rd St Ste 25J, New York, NY 10016 Directions (914) 993-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fontane?
Dr. Fontayne has taken good care of me. I can’t recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Barbara Fontane, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1205801511
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontane accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontane works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.