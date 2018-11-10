See All Psychiatrists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Barbara Fontane, MD

Psychiatry
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Fontane, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. Fontane works at Mind Dynamics Center for psychotherapy & Coaching in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mind Dynamics
    34 S Broadway Ste 607, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 993-6333
  2. 2
    Mind Dynamics Center for psychotherapy & Coaching
    200 E 33rd St Ste 25J, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 993-6333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 10, 2018
    Dr. Fontayne has taken good care of me. I can’t recommend her highly enough.
    — Nov 10, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Fontane, MD
    About Dr. Barbara Fontane, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205801511
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • St Joseph's Medical Center
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Fontane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fontane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fontane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.