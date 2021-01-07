Dr. Barbara Feuerstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuerstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Feuerstein, MD
Dr. Barbara Feuerstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Services3229 E GENESEE ST, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 464-5726
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. F as we all refer to her, is wonderful! She helps me manage my type 1 diabetes. She answers all questions and concerns. Her office can be hard to deal with, especially the receptionists, but she it is worth it! Thankful to work with someone who knows the disease and who wants to support and encourage.
About Dr. Barbara Feuerstein, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Feuerstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feuerstein has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feuerstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuerstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuerstein.
