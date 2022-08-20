Dr. Barbara Farrell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Farrell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Farrell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Farrell works at
Locations
Broward Health600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 204, Plantation, FL 33324 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farrell is the most detailed and caring Dr. that I have ever had. She takes time to listen to her patients and really wants to help them. I would recommend Dr. Farrell without hesitation. She has really helped me and my family.
About Dr. Barbara Farrell, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124555941
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Farrell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
