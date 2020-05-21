See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Barbara Falkell, DO

Internal Medicine
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Falkell, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Falkell works at Beaumont Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Of Royal Oak in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beaumont Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    950 N MAIN ST, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 543-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Viral Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Viral Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Falkell, DO
    About Dr. Barbara Falkell, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992792964
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
