Overview

Dr. Barbara Falkell, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Falkell works at Beaumont Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Of Royal Oak in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.