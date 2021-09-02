Dr. Barbara Ercole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ercole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Ercole, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Ercole, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs Ambulatory Surgery5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 659-5188
Cleveland Clinic Florida3250 Meridian Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5188
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
What can I say about this woman. I do not feel there are enough words in the dictionary to describe Dr. Ercole. Her bedside manner is exemplary. She takes the time to listen to her patients and also gives them the time for asking questions and addressing those questions. Her surgical abilities are second to none. I’ve never had surgery prior to last week abs she eased all my fears and concerns. I appreciated that she came to the pre-op room and spoke to me before my surgery and asked if I had any last minute concerns. She was with a smile on her face the whole time. I say first God and then this woman. I highly recommend Dr. Ercole. She saved my life and for that alone I will always be grateful and indebted to her. Thank you dear lady. God bless you always.
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326231861
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Connecticut Health Science Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- CARLETON COLLEGE
- Urology
