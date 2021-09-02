Overview

Dr. Barbara Ercole, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Ercole works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Parkland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.