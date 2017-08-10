Dr. Barbara Eisenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Eisenberg, MD
Dr. Barbara Eisenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
High Point Medical Center601 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 878-6071
High Point Obgyn Associates400 N ELM ST, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 802-2120Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
I highly recommend Dr. Eisenberg. My daughter is a student at HPU and I live 700 miles away. I am able to trust that my daughter is getting the best care possible by a physician that truly cares about her health. Dr. E. was able to diagnose and treat my daughter for a condition that was not discovered after four years of visiting many doctors at three different hospitals. My daughter is finally living a pain free life thanks to Dr. E! We love Dr. E!!!
About Dr. Barbara Eisenberg, MD
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- USC
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Lehigh University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.