Dr. Barbara Duncan-Cody, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Duncan-Cody, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Duncan-cody Medical Group1174 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (901) 278-1412
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk ,listens to your concerns and tries to resolve the problem.
About Dr. Barbara Duncan-Cody, MD
- Obstetrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1093866733
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan-Cody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan-Cody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan-Cody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan-Cody has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan-Cody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan-Cody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan-Cody.
