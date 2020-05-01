Overview

Dr. Barbara Duncan-Cody, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Duncan-Cody works at Duncan-Cody Medical Group in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.