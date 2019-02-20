See All Oncologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Barbara Dull, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Dull, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Dull works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh
    2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-7874
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    North Carolina Surgery at Wakefield
    11200 Governor Manly Way, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-7874
  3. 3
    REX Breast Care Specialists (Raleigh)
    3100 Duraleigh Rd Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-7874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Cancer Screening
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Oral Cancer Screening
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Lung Cancer
Thoracentesis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 20, 2019
    Dr Dull has the best bedside patient manners that I've ever received. She has been nothing short of wonderful on each appointment. I love that she provides test results personally and not push it off on the staff.
    Rosemary Brockington in Morrisville, NC — Feb 20, 2019
    About Dr. Barbara Dull, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497955728
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
