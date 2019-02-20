Dr. Barbara Dull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Dull, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Dull, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Dull works at
Locations
North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-7874Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
North Carolina Surgery at Wakefield11200 Governor Manly Way, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 784-7874
REX Breast Care Specialists (Raleigh)3100 Duraleigh Rd Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 784-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dull has the best bedside patient manners that I've ever received. She has been nothing short of wonderful on each appointment. I love that she provides test results personally and not push it off on the staff.
About Dr. Barbara Dull, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497955728
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dull works at
Dr. Dull has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.