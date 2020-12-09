See All Neurologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Barbara Distad, MD

Neurology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Barbara Distad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Distad works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myasthenia Gravis
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Dec 09, 2020
Excellent. I have been seeing Dr. Distad for 2 years for a condition that no physician in Spokane is able to treat. I either drive or teleconference with her for twice yearly visits. I find her extremely thorough and compassionate. She is up to date with her knowledge and beyond thorough. I highly recommend her.
Katie — Dec 09, 2020
About Dr. Barbara Distad, MD

  • Neurology
  • English
  • 1942385745
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Co School Of Med
  • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barbara Distad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Distad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Distad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Distad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Distad works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Distad’s profile.

Dr. Distad has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Distad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Distad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Distad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Distad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

