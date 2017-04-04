Overview

Dr. Barbara Diakos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital.



Dr. Diakos works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.