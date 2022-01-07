Dr. Barbara Denysiak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denysiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Denysiak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Denysiak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Atlantic City Med Center
Dr. Denysiak works at
Locations
1
Medicus MD Inc. Barbara Denysiak MD3969 4th Ave Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 294-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Dr. Denysiak today, and I'm very happy to have her as my new PCP. She is very knowledgeable and personable, and made me feel at ease throughout my appointment. She really listened to me and thoroughly addressed all of my medical concerns. She suggested a thought out care plan going forward and we have a Teledoc appointment for follow up in a few weeks. I'm very glad she is in my insurance network.
About Dr. Barbara Denysiak, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Polish and Vietnamese
- 1003085572
Education & Certifications
- Atlantic City Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denysiak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denysiak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denysiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denysiak speaks Polish and Vietnamese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Denysiak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denysiak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denysiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denysiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.