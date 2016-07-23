Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Davis, MD
Dr. Barbara Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Greater Philadelphia Health Action5501 Woodland Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Directions (215) 724-4700
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
She is one of the best health care provider I have ever been to. She has a wonderful bedside manner, is slow to speak and quick to hear and I feel a genuine concern from her. She is not a pill provider as someone else suggested. She was not quick to prescribe me a high dose of anything. She is awesome!
About Dr. Barbara Davis, MD
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1093835548
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
