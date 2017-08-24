Dr. Cortez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Cortez, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Cortez, DO is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Cortez works at
Advanced Dermatology of Ohio8940 Kingsridge Dr Ste 104, Dayton, OH 45458 Directions (937) 436-1433
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio9000 N Main St Ste 321, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 836-0500
- 3 5300 Far Hills Ave Ste 215, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 433-7536
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Cortez for several years. She is terrific! Skilled, knowledgeable, professional, personable. She gives great recommendations and never tries to sell me stuff I don't want or need. She is efficient but never makes me feel rushed. Always willing to answer questions. Great staff, very friendly and helpful.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1114994068
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Cortez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortez has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.