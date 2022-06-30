Dr. Barbara Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Cohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Cohn, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Locations
1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Listened to me and was compassionate. Knowledgeable in urgent care and emergency medicine would highly recommend
About Dr. Barbara Cohn, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1194704304
Education & Certifications
- Harbor/ucla Med Center
- Chldns Hospital Los Angeles
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.