Dr. Barbara Cochran, MD

Internal Medicine
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Barbara Cochran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.

Dr. Cochran works at Carolina Therapeutic Services Inc in Owings Mills, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Therapeutic Services Inc
    9505 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 329-9258
    About Dr. Barbara Cochran, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003997693
    Education & Certifications

    • Harbor Hospital Center
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cochran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cochran works at Carolina Therapeutic Services Inc in Owings Mills, MD. View the full address on Dr. Cochran’s profile.

    Dr. Cochran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cochran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cochran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

