Dr. Barbara Ciesliga, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Barbara Ciesliga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Lapeer Region.

Dr. Ciesliga works at VISITING PHYSICIAN ASSOCIATION in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vpa PC
    4444 W Bristol Rd Ste 150, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 230-9500

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Flint
  • Mclaren Lapeer Region

Gout
Dysphagia
Bedsores
Gout
Dysphagia
Bedsores

Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    5.0
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Barbara Ciesliga, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1851525802
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Barbara Ciesliga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciesliga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciesliga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciesliga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciesliga works at VISITING PHYSICIAN ASSOCIATION in Flint, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ciesliga’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciesliga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciesliga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciesliga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciesliga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

