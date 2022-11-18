See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Kingston, NY
Dr. Barbara Chatr-Aryamontri, MD

Pulmonary Disease
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Barbara Chatr-Aryamontri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Chatr-Aryamontri works at Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley, P.C. in Kingston, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY and Rhinebeck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley, P.C.
    360 Washington Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 338-7140
  2. 2
    HealthAlliance Hospital
    105 Marys Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 338-2500
  3. 3
    MidHudson Regional Hospital
    1 Webster Ave Ste 202, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 475-0040
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Northern Dutchess Hospital
    6511 Spring Brook Ave, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 871-3611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
  • Northern Dutchess Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr Chatr-Aryamontri was amazing. Very knowledgeable while remaining personable (a rare combination) She asked questions regarding my sleep apnea that no other doctor has asked me. I was very impressed.
    Robin — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Barbara Chatr-Aryamontri, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982654356
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
