Dr. Barbara Carr, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.



Dr. Carr works at Baptist Health Urgent Care - Mulberry in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Radcliff, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

