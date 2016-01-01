Dr. Barbara Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Carr, MD
Dr. Barbara Carr, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Mulberry1009 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 979-7109
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Radcliff1360 Rogersville Rd, Radcliff, KY 40160 Directions (270) 351-1150
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Ring Road1111 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 706-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Urgent Care Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104801158
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
