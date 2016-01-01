Dr. Barbara Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Campbell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
Ac Wellness20730 VALLEY GREEN DR, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 783-4000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Barbara Campbell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1679597405
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.