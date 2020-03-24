Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buttin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 352-5450
Duly Health and Care25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4950Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:30am - 8:30pmFriday6:30am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
KishHealth System Cancer Center304 Randall Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0610
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding surgeon ! Dr. Buttin calmed my fears of surgery and cancer in my first appointment by carefully listening to my concerns and addressing each and every one of them with a rational and intelligent explanation. She did not rush. She did not confuse me with doctor “speak”. She clearly empathized with my anxiety and fears. My surgery went very well. I have not had any complications and I would recommend Dr. Buttin as one of the finest surgeons in the field.
About Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and German
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Washington University
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
