See All Oncologists in Warrenville, IL
Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD

Oncology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Buttin works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL and Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 352-5450
  2. 2
    Duly Health and Care
    25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4950
    Monday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    KishHealth System Cancer Center
    304 Randall Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-0610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Buttin?

    Mar 24, 2020
    Outstanding surgeon ! Dr. Buttin calmed my fears of surgery and cancer in my first appointment by carefully listening to my concerns and addressing each and every one of them with a rational and intelligent explanation. She did not rush. She did not confuse me with doctor “speak”. She clearly empathized with my anxiety and fears. My surgery went very well. I have not had any complications and I would recommend Dr. Buttin as one of the finest surgeons in the field.
    Cynthia Swedell — Mar 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Buttin to family and friends

    Dr. Buttin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Buttin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD.

    About Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700876307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buttin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buttin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buttin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buttin has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buttin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Buttin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buttin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buttin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Barbara Buttin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.