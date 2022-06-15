Dr. Barbara Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Division 2410801 Lockwood Dr Ste 290, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 593-5595
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was kind, respectful and patient. Explained things clearly.
About Dr. Barbara Butler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1720060510
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
