Dr. Barbara Burtner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burtner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Burtner, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Burtner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Burtner works at
Locations
-
1
Office Location1351 Bedford Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 757-6799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burtner?
About Dr. Barbara Burtner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952354599
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burtner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burtner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burtner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burtner works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burtner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burtner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burtner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burtner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.