Dr. Barbara Burrell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.



Dr. Burrell works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Crystal Lake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.