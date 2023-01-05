Overview

Dr. Barbara Brazis, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Delmar, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Brazis works at Community Care General Surgery, Community Care Physicians in Delmar, NY with other offices in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.