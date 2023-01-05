Dr. Barbara Brazis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brazis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Brazis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Brazis, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Delmar, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Brazis works at
Locations
-
1
Community Care General Surgery - Delmar250 Delaware Ave Ste 207, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 783-3110Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Community Care General Surgery - Latham713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 310, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 783-3110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brazis?
Dr Brazis performed a hernia repair on me yesterday and I can’t say enough good things about her and the team. Very satisfied with the care I received and would highly recommend working with her for this surgery.
About Dr. Barbara Brazis, DO
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992778385
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Brighton Med Ctr
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Western Maryland College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brazis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brazis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brazis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brazis works at
Dr. Brazis has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brazis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.