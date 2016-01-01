Overview

Dr. Barbara Bess, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Bess works at Mercy Clinic Orthopaedics in Rogers, AR with other offices in Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.