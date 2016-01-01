Dr. Barbara Bess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Bess, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Bess, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Bess works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic - Orthopedics1101 S HORSEBARN RD, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 271-9607
Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville3000 Medical Center Pkwy, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 553-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Barbara Bess, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063408243
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bess accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bess has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bess. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.