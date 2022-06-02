Dr. Barbara Bergin-Nader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergin-Nader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Bergin-Nader, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Texas Orthopedics - Northwest Austin4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1001Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
My husband and I see Dr. Bergin for the osteoarthritis in our knees. We appreciate everything about her office from schedulng to checkout. Very little wait time, and Dr. Bergin is the best! Highly competent and we never feel rushed when we see her. Thank you, Dr. Bergin for taking such good care of us!
- English, Spanish
- 1891797072
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
