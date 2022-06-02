See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Barbara Bergin-Nader, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (131)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Barbara Bergin-Nader, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Bergin-Nader works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Orthopedics - Northwest Austin
    4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1001
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (123)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Island Pat — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Barbara Bergin-Nader, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891797072
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Bergin-Nader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergin-Nader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bergin-Nader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergin-Nader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bergin-Nader works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bergin-Nader’s profile.

    Dr. Bergin-Nader has seen patients for Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergin-Nader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergin-Nader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergin-Nader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergin-Nader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergin-Nader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

