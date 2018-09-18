Dr. Barbara Belcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Belcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Belcher, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Belcher works at
Locations
Child Care Associates203 E EVERGREEN ST, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 225-4042
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing doctor!!!
About Dr. Barbara Belcher, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1598885089
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
