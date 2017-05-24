Dr. Barbara Bean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Bean, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barbara Bean, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Cardiology Associates LLC2002 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-1000
Kent Island Office1630 Main St Ste 208, Chester, MD 21619 Directions (410) 643-3186
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bean is great! We found her on Health Grades and couldn't be happier. She takes the time with u to answer your questions & she has a great bedside manner! We would give her 10* if it was available. Love Dr. Bean!!
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306857073
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- University Of Surrey
Dr. Bean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bean has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bean.
