Dr. Barbara Barrett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Barrett, DPM
Overview
Dr. Barbara Barrett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK.
Dr. Barrett works at
Locations
-
1
Mcbride Clinic Inc.400 N Bryant Ave, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 230-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrett?
Great friendly Doctor!
About Dr. Barbara Barrett, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1215935358
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett works at
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.