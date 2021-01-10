Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barchiesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD
Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Canton Ophthalmology Associates Inc.2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 200, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 456-0047
Vista Surgical Center4319 Executive Cir NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 526-0530
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I go for a yearly checkup for my diabetes and yes the general staffing was short 2 people due to COVID. Dr Barchiesi was very caring about my health in all aspects. She gave me thorough reports on my retina photos and provided recommendations pertaining to my prescription. I was very pleased with my visit and the staff. They were all very professional.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1376580126
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
