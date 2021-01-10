Overview

Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Barchiesi works at CANTON OPHTHALMOLOGY ASSOC INC in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Visual Field Defects and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.