Dr. Barbara Bakus, DO

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Barbara Bakus, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC.

Dr. Bakus works at Suncoast Family Wellness in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suncoast Family Wellness
    6266 Lake Osprey Dr, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 867-2560

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Night Sweats Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Well Male Examination Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2016
    There is no timer running to get you in and out of Dr Bakus's office. She spends as much time as needed not just to resolve the immediate problem but to prevent it from happening ever again. Extremely knowledgeable about blending traditional and natural medicines. When following up to review blood test results, she had hand written (before my visit!!) a better explanation of the numerical values on the test results. Then added a written solution to correct some issues that needed attention.
    Richard W in Sarasota, FL — Apr 19, 2016
    About Dr. Barbara Bakus, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Danish and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871790337
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arizona Ctr for Integrative Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Southpointe Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Bakus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bakus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bakus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bakus works at Suncoast Family Wellness in Lakewood Ranch, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bakus’s profile.

    Dr. Bakus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

