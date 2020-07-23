See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Barbara Baker, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barbara Baker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Baker works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology
    6160 S Yale Ave Fl 2, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 497-3140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Goiter
Thyroid Goiter
Osteopenia
Goiter
Thyroid Goiter
Osteopenia

Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Thyroid Goiter
Osteopenia
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Nodule
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Cyst
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Graves' Disease
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cushing's Syndrome
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastritis
Gestational Diabetes
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypoglycemia
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Klinefelter Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Subacute Thyroiditis
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 23, 2020
    Dr Baker gives you a Thorough check up. I have never had a doctor that takes her own blood pressure and vital signs. She listens and understands what you're going through. She will order the proper test and give you the results by letter and Phone call. Dr Baker will make referrals to the proper physician according to the test she has right. Her assistance goes above and beyond patient care.
    Jorge Armando Fonseca — Jul 23, 2020
    About Dr. Barbara Baker, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962402743
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Baker’s profile.

    Dr. Baker has seen patients for Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

