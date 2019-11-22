Dr. Barbara Ash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Ash, MD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Ash, MD is a Dermatologist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.
Dr. Ash works at
Locations
Ash Dermatology and Skin Cancer Ctr PA50 CATALINA ISLE DR, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 986-9335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ash?
just about the very best one could hope for. Great personality, with good looks to go with it. A real caring doctor and a joy to be with.
About Dr. Barbara Ash, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124025903
Education & Certifications
- Emory U
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Emory University
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ash accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ash has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ash.
