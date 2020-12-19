Dr. Barbara Aquino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aquino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Aquino, MD
Dr. Barbara Aquino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Aquino works at
Aquino Pediatrics881 PROFESSIONAL PARK DR, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 645-4685
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Aquino is amazing with both of my girls! She is always very attentive to her patients needs! She is definitely knowledgeable in comparison to other pediatricians. We just love her!
About Dr. Barbara Aquino, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1225078256
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Aquino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aquino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aquino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Aquino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aquino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aquino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.