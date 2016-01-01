Overview

Dr. Barbara Akoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Akoto works at Kettering Physician Network - Primary Care in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.