Dr. Barath Krishnamurthy, MD
Dr. Barath Krishnamurthy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.
Locations
Oregon Heart Center PC665 Winter St SE Ste B0350, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 814-4440
Salem Heart Center PC610 Hawthorne Ave SE Ste 110, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 814-4440
Robert G. Mcgreevy MD PC1371 N 10th Ave, Stayton, OR 97383 Directions (503) 814-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Santiam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Krishnamurthy is thorough and caring.
About Dr. Barath Krishnamurthy, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1962434498
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnamurthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamurthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthy.
