Overview

Dr. Barath Krishnamurthy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.



Dr. Krishnamurthy works at Salem Hospital in Salem, OR with other offices in Stayton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.