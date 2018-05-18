Dr. Baran Kilical, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilical is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baran Kilical, MD
Dr. Baran Kilical, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and The George Washington University Hospital.
AAMG Diabetes & Endocrinolgy2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 510, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-6700
Adult Cardiovascular Medicine888 Bestgate Rd Ste 208, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 897-0822
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- The George Washington University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband's experience with Dr. Kilical has been outstanding. He explained everything very carefully and has been very proactive in managing my husband's complicated medical problems.
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- The George Washington University
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
