Dr. Baran Aksut, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Baran Aksut, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Aksut works at Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Lone Tree
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 103, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 645-0090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr Aksut and staff show an interest in his patient and does his best to put them at ease by arriving in a timely manner and answering questions in a manner that I could understand.
    JOlson — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Baran Aksut, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063770048
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baran Aksut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aksut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aksut has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aksut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aksut works at Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Aksut’s profile.

    Dr. Aksut has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aksut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aksut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aksut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aksut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aksut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

