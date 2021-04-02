Overview

Dr. Baran Aksut, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Aksut works at Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.