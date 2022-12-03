Overview

Dr. Barakat Thabet, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cairo University - Egypt (SOM & GME)|Cairo University - Egypt (SOM &amp; GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Thabet works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.