Overview

Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio - D.O. and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital and Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Tanzman works at Chau Plastic Surgery, PC in Berkley, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.