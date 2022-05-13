Dr. Baraa Alrazzak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alrazzak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baraa Alrazzak, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Kids GI Kare27700 Highway 290 Ste 355, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 668-1201Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kids GI Kare410 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 417-4824
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
10 stars for all . The best of best doctors. Very care about patients. All his staff friendly and helpful.
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Dr. Alrazzak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alrazzak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alrazzak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alrazzak has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alrazzak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alrazzak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alrazzak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alrazzak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alrazzak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.