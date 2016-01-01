See All Spine Surgeons in Lufkin, TX
Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .

Dr. Al-Hafez works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group
    1111 W Frank Ave Ste 301, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD

  • Neurological Spine Surgery
  • English, Arabic
  • Male
  • 1750596904
Education & Certifications

  • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
  • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
  • UAMS
  • UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
  • Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin 

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hafez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Al-Hafez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Al-Hafez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Al-Hafez works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Al-Hafez’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hafez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hafez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Hafez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Hafez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

